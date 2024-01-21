Uganda President Museveni commends Indian diaspora for establishing 900 factories

During the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Kampala, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni lauded the significant contributions of Indian returnees to his country's economic landscape.

Highlighting their remarkable achievements, President Museveni stated, "I was asking people how many factories have been built by our Indian returnees. They told me about the 900 factories that they had built since they came back."

Reflecting on Uganda's history, particularly the expulsion of Asians, a majority being Indian Ugandans, during Idi Amin's rule, President Museveni acknowledged the regrettable mistakes made by the government.

He stated, "NAM countries also sometimes make mistakes like here in Uganda." He recounted the adverse consequences of Amin's actions, including the economic impact on his country. India during Amin's time had cut ties with his regime due to his actions.

President Museveni emphasised the adverse impact of Amin's decisions on the country's economy, noting, "You had a leader of a NAM country undermining his own economy." The expelled individuals were actively involved in various sectors, including sugar, hotels, and steel production. At NAM Kampala summit, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni recalls jow Idi Amin's expelled Indians which impacted his country's economy; says, 'Indian returnees built 900 factories" pic.twitter.com/3iuU9yu85Z — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 21, 2024 × The president lamented the missed opportunities for growth and development during that tumultuous period.

President Museveni recounted the steps taken by the Ugandan government to rectify past injustices.

He explained, "When we kicked out all these people, and we came into government, we gave back the properties of our Asian citizens and non-citizens that Amin had taken from them."

The restitution of properties through a parliamentary debate demonstrated a commitment to rectifying historical wrongs and fostering an environment conducive to economic development.