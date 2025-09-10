/Two months after Maoists killed her ASP husband, Chhattisgarh woman appointed DySP

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint Sneha Girepunje as Deputy Superintendent of Police. She is the wife of Additional SP Akash Rao Girepunje (42), who was martyred during an anti-Naxal operation in Sukma district of Bastar division on June 9, 2025. On that day, while inspecting a quarry site where Maoists had set fire to a construction vehicle, Girepunje stepped on an IED and lost his life.

“As a special case, the Cabinet approved a compassionate appointment for his wife, Smt. Sneha Girepunje, to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in the State Police Service,” a government press note stated.

According to the Indian Express report, Girepunje’s brother Akash responded to the CM’s decision, “We are pleased to hear this. It is almost impossible to fill his shoes but our family is confident that my sister-in-law will pave the way towards a great future…”

Chhattisgarh Cabinet clears solar energy policy

Officials stated that the initiative was taken to support the families of security personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving. In addition to the appointment of a slain police officer to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also cleared the state’s solar energy policy and enhanced support for retired journalists, as per the TOI report.

The cabinet confirmed that the state solar energy policy will remain active till 2030 or until the government come up with a new policy. Additionally, solar energy projects will receive priority industry status under the new policy.