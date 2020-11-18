Twitter apologises to Indian government for showing Ladakh in China

Parliamentary panel chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi told newswire PTI on Wednesday that Twitter has apologised in writing for showing Ladakh in China.

Watch:

Lekhi told the wire service that Twitter's affidavit was signed by Damien Karien, chief privacy officer of Twitter after it wrongly geo-tagged India's map. Lekhi added that Twitter has apologised for hurting Indian sentiments and has sworn to correct the error by November 30, 2020.

Also Read: Indian govt issues stern warning to Twitter over settings showing Leh in China

"Twitter has now given us a written apology on an affidavit for Ladakh being shown in China," Lekhi said, adding, "They have apologised for hurting Indian sentiments and have sworn to correct the error by November 30, 2020."

The Indian government had earlier expressed dismay over Twitter's misrepresentation of the Indian map.

IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney had written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the social media giant showed geo-location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir as a Chinese region.

The Indian government asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indians and asserted that any effort to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India was completely unacceptable and unlawful.

Twitter on its part had said it was a "technical" issue and it would be resolved swiftly.

