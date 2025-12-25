/Top Maoist leader from Nalgonda carrying Rs 1 crore bounty killed in Odisha encounter: Officials

A top Maoist leader identified as Paka Hanumanthu alias Ganesh alias Chamru, hailing from Nalgonda district of Telangana, was shot dead along with three other Maoists in an encounter in Odisha on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

The 67-year-old Ganesh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, was a member of the Central Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist). He was also a part of the Central Regional Bureau and the sole member of the Southern Regional Bureau.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Ganesh had joined the Maoist movement at a very young age after his college dropout and since then, he has never communicated or met with his family in Pullemla village in Chandur mandal of Nalgonda district.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The officials also added that the AK-47 rifle of Ganesh was recovered from the encounter site in Kandhamal district in Odisha. They also 2 Insas rifles were also captured from the site following the exchange of fire that occurred after security forces encountered the team of Maoists based on a specific tip-off.

Officials are likely to ascertain the identities of the remaining 3 killed

During the encounter, along with Ganesh, another male Maoist and two female cadres were killed. Meanwhile, the officials are likely to ascertain the identities of the remaining three killed.

Authorities said security forces have deployed 20 Special Operations Group (SOG) units, along with two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams and one Border Security Force (BSF) unit, across the Chakapad police station area in Kandhamal district and the Rambha forest range along the Ganjam district border.