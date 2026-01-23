Changing hiring rules: From filling roles fast to smarter and strategic workforce-building

Recruiters today operate in a high-stakes environment. They are expected to build skilled talent pipelines, hire at scale, and demonstrate clear business impact – all while running against timeliness. Recruitment is no longer evaluated only through cost-per-hire, but is being linked to measures of business productivity.

This shift marks a transitional era for the recruitment function. Recruiter priorities are moving from execution to strategy, where working smarter has become as important as hiring fast. At the centre of the second episode of ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn’, created in collaboration with Zee Media, Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Wipro, explore how recruitment is changing amidst this evolution and why AI is becoming central to delivering more intelligent hiring outcomes.

Growing pressures on recruiters to define the ‘right fit’

Amidst hiring pressures, recruiters’ realities shift in real time. What was earlier a streamlined process of matching job descriptions to resumes is now constantly rejigged by developments in technology, which impact business needs, therefore altering demands of the organisation. Moreover, high volumes of applications coupled with lack of relevant or qualified candidates takes a greater toll on recruiters. As Anand explains, recruiters are paying multiple taxes at once. “There is a switch tax, where roles keep changing as business needs evolve, and a scroll tax, where recruiters are navigating large volumes of profiles to find relevance at scale,” she notes.

Together, these pressures are pushing recruiters to become more intentional and skills-focused. LinkedIn data shows more than half of recruiters in India are focused on finding a cultural fit, while 64% say identifying candidates with the right mix of technical and human skills remains difficult.

Speed as a strategic priority

Hiring speed has moved beyond being an operational metric. It is now a competitive advantage. As per LinkedIn’s research, 58% of recruiters say faster hiring improves access to top talent, yet most delays in hiring are structural rather than intentional. In India, more than half recruiters cite multi-layered approval processes as a key reason for slow hiring, creating what Anand described the third tax as the ‘stall tax.’ This is ”when hiring momentum pauses due to internal friction rather than candidate readiness.” When hiring stalls, candidates disengage and organisations lose time and opportunity. Speed, therefore, is not about rushing decisions, but about removing friction so recruiters can sustain momentum without compromising quality.

How AI is helping recruiters meet these expectations

AI is creating a meaningful impact here. Not by replacing judgement, but by helping recruiters balance quality, speed, and scale. According to LinkedIn’s research, 45% of recruiters say AI improves hiring efficiency, and 42% say it frees them from repetitive tasks, allowing time to be redirected toward higher-value work.

As Sanjeev Jain explains in the episode, “By reducing manual effort across job descriptions, screening, and candidate ranking, AI allows recruiters to focus on candidate engagement, experience, and thoughtful evaluation.” The result is not just faster hiring, but better hiring. AI is helping recruiters move from managing complexity to creating impact, strengthening their role as strategic partners to the business.

