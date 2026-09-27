/'Terrorism will be met with strong response': PM Modi recalls 2016 surgical strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 27) said that the 2016 surgical strikes were India's significant response to terror attacks, presenting a bold move by the country in terms of its counter-terrorism policy. On India's role in the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, PM said in 'Mann Ki Baat' that terrorism will be met with a strong and decisive response.



PM Modi said that the Indian Army launched surgical strikes on terror hideouts across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 28-29, 2016 after a terror attack on an army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded the effort of the forces for their courageous effort in crossing the LoC and taking action against terrorism, leaving the world stunned.



"India has made it clear that terrorism will be met with a strong and decisive response. The surgical strike presented a bold new example of India's counter-terrorism policy right in front of the entire world," he said.

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India's prolonged suffering from terrorist attacks

The prime minister noted that India had endured prolonged suffering due to terrorist attacks, but described the surgical strikes as the country's firm and decisive response to that pain. "India is following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," he asserted.



The Indian Army had carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control following the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri. Turning to the ongoing Census exercise, Modi described it as a matter of national responsibility, urging every citizen to play their part.



He also encouraged people to make use of the online enumeration facility available during the Census process. Speaking on the fight against drug abuse, the prime minister said India's youth are increasingly uniting against narcotics. He noted that through the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan' (Drug-Free Youth Campaign), young people are raising awareness through creative campaigns and initiatives.



Modi added that as part of the Drug-Free Youth Campaign, millions of young people across the country have taken an important pledge to stay away from addiction and drugs. "The youth have themselves pledged to stay away from drugs and have also taken the responsibility to spread this message to others," he said.