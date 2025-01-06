Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Tragic news has emerged from the Indian city of Bengaluru where a techie and his wife were found dead after they allegedly killed their two minor children- a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son, the news agency PTI reported on Monday (Jan 6) citing the police.

The police suspect that the couple poisoned their children before they killed themselves. As per the report, the man and the woman were found hanging in their house.

Family hailed from UP's Prayagraj

PTI reported that the family hailed from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. They had been living in Bengaluru for about two years now. The man worked as a software consultant at a private firm.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the house help came for work.

Police sources told PTI that on not receiving a response despite repeated attempts, the house help alerted the neighbours and cops were informed.

Cops found the bodies as they entered the house.

The probable reasons for taking the extreme step

Though the official cause for the couple to kill their kids and then die by suicide is not yet known, police sources said that one of the reasons could be an unfruitful financial transaction.

The man was said to have lent money to someone for a business or land dealing but got cheated. He has apparently written an e-mail about it to his brother, which needs to be ascertained, the sources added.

The couple were also apparently disturbed about their daughter, who was said to be suffering from some disabilities.

A case was registered and a probe was launched.

