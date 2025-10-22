Tamil Nadu is likely to experience very heavy to extremely heavy rain, as the Bay of Bengal is set to witness a low-pressure area intensify into a depression on Wednesday. This weather condition will trigger widespread downpours across the coastal and northern districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts. It also forecasted intense showers through the next few days.

In addition, the impact of incessant rain has already begun; however, there have still been no reports of extremely heavy rainfall. After the continuous rain, water has entered homes in low-lying areas of the Tuticorin and Tiruvarur districts, prompting citizens to wade through knee-deep water.

A large part of the paddy fields also remain submerged in the Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, sparking anxiety among farmers. "The submerged paddy will sprout if the rain doesn't stop. It will be a major loss for us," a farmer in Nagapattinam told NDTV.

Educational institutions remained closed

Cuddalore received the heaviest rainfall at 174 mm, followed by Puducherry with 147 mm and the Nungambakkam area of Chennai with 86.4 mm over 21 hours ending at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Educational institutions remained shut in 13 districts and in Puducherry, while in Chennai, Salem, Namakkal, and Pudukkottai, only schools were closed.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has designated 12 IAS officers as monitoring officers for districts under red alert and instructed authorities to prepare relief camps, evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, and carry out immediate relief operations. Stalin also instructed officials to speed up paddy procurement and ensure safe storage in the delta districts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed preparedness on the ground and district collectors assured readiness for the residents. Chengalpattu Collector D Sneha told NDTV, "We've completed pre-monsoon desilting work. Water pumps, relief centres, and community kitchens are ready. We would also hold special medical camps soon after the rain."

The IMD data indicated that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue over the next three days, and extremely heavy rainfall could also hit the isolated places in Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry.