In a move to boost security, the iconic Taj Mahal is set to be equipped with an advanced anti-drone system. This development comes amid growing security concerns and follows recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

The decision to enhance security was taken after an uptick in drone activity near sensitive sites, highlighting vulnerabilities. The advanced system will be capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising unauthorised drones that might pose a threat to the monument or its visitors.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmad said, "An anti-drone system will be installed at the Taj Mahal complex. The system will have a range of 7-8 kilometers but will be primarily effective within a 200-meter radius from the main dome of the monument."

"The system will automatically jam the signal of any drone entering the area, rendering it inoperable through what is known as a 'soft kill'," he said.

Ahmad added that police personnel are being trained to operate the system, and a dedicated response team is being formed.

"The team will trace the origin point of the drone and secure the area where it is brought down," he said, adding that the installation of the system is expected to be completed within the next few days.

Besides this, authorities have already implemented various measures, including surveillance cameras, armed security personnel, and controlled visitor access. However, the increasing sophistication and accessibility of drone technology necessitated the introduction of this new layer of defense.

The system is expected to be fully operational in the coming months, offering real-time monitoring capabilities and rapid response to any potential drone threats.

