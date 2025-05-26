All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi delivered a strong message against Pakistan's. As part of an Indian multi-party delegation, Owaisi emphasised that Pakistan is not a victim but an aggressor, citing its long-standing support for cross-border terrorism.

"Pakistan is an aggressor and not a victim. In today's meeting, we presented India's side. We told them that for many years, terrorists aided and trained by Pakistan have been carrying out terror attacks in India, and many people have lost their lives. We gave them all the data. Be it Mumbai blast, train blast, suicide attack in front of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Pulwama, Pathankot attack," Owaisi said.

Also Read: COVID-19: India sees rise in cases with new variants; Maharashtra sees 47 new cases, Jharkhand man tested positive

After having a word with the Bahraini officials, Owaisi stressed that destabilising India through such acts of terror is not just a threat to one nation, but a danger to the entire South Asian region.

"We told them (the Bahrain government) that the efforts being made to destabilise India are not right. Neither is it good for South Asia, nor the region. They also said that many people from different parts of India live here, so they all agreed that the people of India have made a huge contribution here. We also put forward our point," he added.

Owaisi is part of the delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Baijayant Jay Panda. Other members of the delegation include BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla.

Also Read: 'Guyana stands unequivocally with India': Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo tells Operation Sindoor Outreach delegation