'Guyana stands unequivocally with India': Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo tells Operation Sindoor Outreach delegation

Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo offered support to India in the fight against terrorism. The Vice President underscored the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist activities and also appreciated the visit of the Indian delegation to Guyana.

While speaking to ANI, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said, "It was an excellent visit. I assured the delegation that Guyana stands unequivocally with India. We are against terrorism and we believe that all those who perpetrate terrorist activities must be brought to justice. We are happy that the delegation came from India to Guyana".

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the Vice-President of Guyana after their arrival earlier on Sunday (local time).

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The members of the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana welcomed the all-party delegation with a resounding applause and enthusiasm. Hailing India's response against acts of terror perpetuated by Pakistan, the members of the Indian community expressed their heartfelt support.

While addressing the Indian diaspora upon arrival in Georgetown, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Our message is very clear. We have to stand against terrorism wherever it comes. We have to not only bring the evil killers to justice, but we must also seriously challenge those who are financing them, training them, equipping them, directing them to do their evil."

BJP MP Tejsavi Surya had said, "The objective of the mission is to communicate to the world and amplify India's message of zero tolerance against Pakistani terrorism. For almost seven decades India has suffered Pakistan sponsored terrorism. While India aims to strengthen itself, lift millions out of poverty and contribute positively to the growth and well-being of the world, it is constantly distracted and needled by Pakistan's terrorism... Across political parties, across regions of India, all members of parliament have come here to express India's solidarity in one voice against terrorism. And in this interconnected global world, one nation's inaction against terrorism can actually be a threat to all nations. Therefore, this is not just an India problem, but this is a global problem because most of the terrorist attacks all over the world, whether it was the London bombings, the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the Paris attacks, the 9/11 in United States, all investigations have shown that in some way or the other, directly or indirectly, Pakistan is involved in some way. Therefore, Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure is a threat not just to its immediate neighborhood, but to the rest of the world."

The all-party delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.