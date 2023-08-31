Supreme Court warns citizens to beware of fake website stealing confidential information; How to stay safe

Scammers are using the name of the Supreme Court to steal personal and confidential information. The registry of the Supreme Court has warned people about the scam in the recently issued advisory.

A fake website has been impersonating the official Supreme Court of India website, hosted on the URLs http://cbins/scigv.com and https://cbins.scigv.com/offence. Scamsters use the latter to steal people's personal details, Internet banking and credit and debit card information. The registry stated that they were made aware of the phishing attack.

The fake website looks official and describes the offence of money laundering. It has various boxes asking the user for confidential information, including bank name, phone number, permanent account number (PAN), banking user, log-in password and card password.

According to the registry, the Supreme Court of India has informed about the phishing attack to law enforcement agencies who will further investigate the matter and "bring the perpetrators to justice."

"Any visitor on the above URLs is strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information. Please note that the Registry, Supreme Court of India, will never ask for personal information, financial details or other confidential information," the advisory states.

Furthermore, the advisory issued by the Supreme Court's registry highlights that the Supreme Court of India's official domain is www.sci.gov.in. It has also urged people to verify URLs before clicking on them or filling in sensitive details.

The advisory highlighted that the Supreme Court of India's official domain is www.sci.gov.in and asked people to verify URLs before clicking on them.

"In case you have been a victim of the above phishing attack, please change your passwords for all your online accounts and also contact your bank and credit card company to report such unauthorised access," it states.

Distinguishing a fake page from a real one can be challenging. One has to be careful while giving information on any website. Usually, fake websites have manipulated URLs, favicon, security certificates and content. Always check the source, domain name, URL, SSL/TSL certificate, domain age, content, and reviews before giving out important details. You can also use a website checker.

(With inputs from agencies)