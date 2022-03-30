Srinagar airport breaks all records, handles 92 flights in a day for the first time ever

For the first time since its establishment, 92 flights were operated at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday, the authorities said on Wednesday.

For the past two days, the tourist traffic in the airport has been witnessing an all-time high.

On Monday, 90 flights were operated at the Srinagar International Airport. The total number of passengers on that day was the highest ever with 15,014 passengers landing and departing from the airport. On Tuesday, 13,538 passengers arrived and departed from the airport.

The buoyancy in the influx of tourists is noteworthy considering that the airport, by its design, can only handle less than 7,000 passengers per day.

Also, the month of March has seen the maximum number of tourists arrivals in Kashmir Valley, breaking a 10-year record.

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has been promoting Kashmir tourism across the country and has organised many spring festivals in the coming days.

“We have handled 45 arriving flights with 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers on March 28. A total of 90 flights with 15,014 passengers makes it the busiest day in our history. And this is only the beginning of the summer schedule,” said Director of Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh.

The Srinagar airport authority at present has nine parking slots and six more are being added. In total, 15 parking stands will be available for the planes.