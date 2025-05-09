The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) season is on the brink of postponement after tensions between India and Pakistan are quickly intensifying. Already suffering with poor infrastructure and lack of facilities, the organisers of the PSL are now considering postponing the tournament until May end of May. On the other hand, foreign players, including those from England and the West Indies, are now considering leaving the tournament midway.

PSL to be postponed?

According to a BBC report, the PSL is looking at all options, including halting the tournament for a number of weeks, moving it to a single city or outside the country. Players and coaches from several countries are considering their options as Pakistan remains in a state of vulnerability, as India continues to retaliate after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where at least 26 people (mostly tourists) lost their lives.

As of Thursday evening, the PSL contest between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings was postponed after a blast near the Rawalpindi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have also urged the cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League, which includes the local and the foreign cricketers, to leave Rawalpindi. This is a major setback for PCB, as the Pakistan Super League was providing some revenue following their losses in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Media managers from at least three of the six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises confirmed that none of their foreign players had expressed a desire to leave the country.

Despite the state of emergency in Pakistan, PSL organisers remain keen for the tournament, which has eight fixtures outstanding, to be completed, but the safety of players remains their priority.