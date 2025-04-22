Rajasthan’s Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee convener Jaideep Bihani has accused Rajasthan Royals of foul play in their defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). RR were defeated by a narrow two-run margin despite them needing just nine runs in the final over. The defeat raised eyebrows as it was the second time in a week that the franchise had lost a close match. Bihani also accused the Sports Council of Rajasthan of their role as they look after the organisation of IPL matches at the Sawai Mansing Stadium.

Foul play in RR’s IPL matches?

Speaking in an interview with a regional channel, Bihani accused Rajasthan Royals of foul play as the latest defeat leaves them in a worrying spot. Another couple of defeats for the franchise would see them out of the playoff race, but the latest allegations are the latest off-field setback for the franchise. The team was banned for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 due to spot-fixing charges while their players were also involved in the same.

On the other hand, Bihani stated that despite the formation of an ad hoc committee in Rajasthan, it was overlooked for the administration of the IPL matches in the state. According to him, the ad hoc committee was overlooked for IPL matches in favour of the Sports Council.

“The ad hoc committee has been appointed by the state government in Rajasthan. After analysing our work, we were given an extension for the fifth time. During our tenure, we’ve conducted all competitions successfully right from the district level to the national level. However, as soon as the time for hosting IPL came, the Sports Council took control of it.

“For IPL, the BCCI had first sent a letter to RCA only. The excuse given by the Sports Council and RR was that we don’t have an MOU from Sawai Mansingh Stadium. If MOU is not there, so what? Aren’t you paying Sports Council for every match?,” Jaideep Bihani said in the interview.

It now remains to be seen how Rajasthan Royals deal with the situation as they battle both on and off the field. They currently sit eighth in the IPL standings with just two wins in eight matches and need a brilliant final run if they are to reach the playoffs.