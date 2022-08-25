Sonali Phogat's death: Brother claims post-mortem report shows injury marks on her body

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat's brother on Thursday (August 25) claimed that her post-mortem report showed injury marks on her body. Sonali died of a suspected heart attack on Monday night.

As quoted by India-based news agency ANI, Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka said, "A probe should be done as per the filed FIR. The post-mortem report says that her (Sonali Phogat) body has marks of injury."

On the contrary, Goa police said that no sharp-edged injuries were found on the body of the 42-year-old.

Sonali's brother Rinku claimed on Wednesday that the Haryana BJP leader was murdered by two of her associates. He has even filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police. Sonali's family has even demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Thursday, the Goa police also registered a murder case against two persons for their alleged involvement in the death of Phogat.

Rinku had alleged that before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law and she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

OS Bishnoi, Inspector General of Police, Goa told ANI that the victim's body will reach Delhi on Thursday night.

"Women police officers who conducted a physical examination of Sonali Phogat`s body have not found any sharp-edged injuries on the body," added Bishnoi.

Amid other claims, Rinku also said the actor had no plans to visit Goa and she was brought there as per a conspiracy.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22," he said.

