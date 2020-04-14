Social distancing for tigers? Indian zoo takes measure over coronavirus fears

Recently, a tiger in the United States got infected by the novel coronavirus and the incident has rung alarm bells in India too.

Kamala Nehru Zoological Garden in the Western Indian state of Gujarat has decided to keep their cats into solitary confinements when the nation is witnessing a 21-day lockdown.

"We have decided to isolate them to avoid any kind of infection," said superintendent Bharatsinh Vihol of the zoo.

He further said that the mating between the paris have also been restricted.

The doctors are regularly checking tigers, lions and leopards in the zoo and keep a close eye on breathing issues, coughing and running noses.

Zookeepers are also weaaring masks and gloves and get tested for fever.

"We have been sanitising the outer walls of the zoo on a daily basis, while individual enclosures are being sanitised every alternate day," Vihol said.

Nearly two million visitors a year visit the facility but is closed due to coronavirus outbreak that has taken lives of over 300 with infections to more than 9,000 people.

About a week ago, a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo was tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the tiger got infected from a caretaken who was aysmptomatic at that time.

