Six staff members of CM Yediyurappa's office test positive for COVID-19

A day after the chief minister of the Southern Indian state tested positive for novel coronavirus, six employees of the CM office has also been infected, official sources on Monday said.

On Sunday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa confirmed his infection and earlier another set of sources said one of her daughters has also contracted the disease.

Sources on Monday told news agency PTI that after Yediyurappa tested positive, contact tracing was done, which revealed that six of his staff members got infected by COVID-19, which includes a gunman, a driver, and house-keeping staff.

However, Governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, both of whom met the CM on July 31 have tested negative.

The chief minister's house has been sanitised and entry will be restricted to his home and office.

Yediyurappa, who is admitted in Manipal hospital, on Monday said, "there is no need to worry" for him and he will recover soon and carry out his duties.

The hospital officials have also said that he is doing well and clinically stable.

Yediyurappa is the second chief minister of an Indian state that has contracted the disease. Recently, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also was hospitalised following the confirmation of infection and is currently getting treated.