Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

''While I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors,'' he said

A total of 5,532 new cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state`s health department informed on Sunday.

With this, the Karnataka`s COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,34,819 positive cases, including 74,590 active cases and 57,725 discharges.