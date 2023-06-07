Sexual molestation case: Delhi Police questions BJP MP Brij Bhushan's aides and staff

A special team of Delhi Police went to the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda, northern Uttar Pradesh state, and recorded statements of 10 of his “close associates” and employees.

The team went to his residence on Saturday and questioned his “close associates” and drivers who have been with him for years. However, it is not clear whether Singh or his family members were among those questioned.

According to reports, the purpose of the police’s visit was to verify the claims made by one of the wrestlers that she was sexually harassed when she went to meet Singh at his residence last October.

Singh had earlier said that he was not in Gonda when the alleged incident occurred. The cops have recorded the statements of some people in this connection.

The latest development comes days after the protesting wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence late Saturday night and pressed for the early arrest of Singh. Shah had asked the wrestlers to let the "law take its own course". Following the meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, the wrestlers reportedly went back to resume their jobs.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating whether Singh would be booked under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as one of the aggrieved is a minor.

Several media had also reported that the minor retracted her statement. Will Posco be filed against Singh? The Indian Express newspaper, quoting unnamed sources who are close the matter, reported that the minor had recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, after withdrawing allegations made in two previous statements, before the police and a magistrate.

But Olympian and top wrestler Bajrang Punia took to social media on Monday to deny reports that the minor girl had retracted her statement.

Now, a court has to decide if charges against Singh can be pursued or not and which of the three statements can be given precedence, it reported.

Earlier, the minor’s father had noted in an FIR that the trauma of alleged sexual harassment perpetrated by Singh “continues to haunt” his daughter. He had also said that she was unable to be at peace any longer and was completely disturbed.

On April 21, seven female wrestlers, including a minor, had filed separate complaints of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Singh at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station.

A Delhi Police special investigation team is looking into the allegations against Singh, and is in the process of filing a status report before the court.

(With inputs from agencies)