Secured $37bn investment and 400K jobs in 2yrs; Global Investors Meet in Jan 2024: TN Govt

The Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which is the 2nd largest economy and the top Electronic goods exporter in India, will be hosting a Global Investors Meet in January 2024. According to the Tamil Nadu Government, the state has the largest number of factories and the largest workforce in India. To be held on the 7th and 8th of January, the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, is aimed at attracting high-tech industries, and investment in sectors that will generate large-scale employment opportunities.

"Since coming to power(in mid-2021), the Government has secured 241 investment projects valued at Rs.2.97lakh crore or USD$37bn and secured 415,000 employment opportunities" Chief Minister MK Stalin said. To consolidate its position and to attract further investments from global companies, the State Government is organising this Investors Meet, he added.

The global investors meet is expected to bring together industrialists, Micro Small and Medium Industries trade bodies, agriculturists, weavers and artisans from all districts of the state, the Government said. The core theme of the meet would be 'Towards a Resilient Economy, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Growth'.

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the logo of the event. A modified depiction of the Tamil alphabet(pronounced as 'Tha'), the logo signifies the language and the people of Tamil Nadu, and the progress towards growth and industrialisation.

Already well established as the 'Detroit of India' for its Automobile manufacturing sector and exports, Tamil Nadu also has been in the limelight for being among the states where contract manufacturers assemble Apple iPhones and other smartphones from leading brands. The state government recently announced that it had secured an investment of Rs.1600cr or USD200mn from Taiwanese firm Foxconn, for a new facility to assemble mobile phone components.

