Sabarimala case: Supreme Court says questions of law can be referred to larger bench for review 

The nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Monday held that questions of law in Sabarimala case can be referred to a larger review bench, reported news agency ANI.

The court was passing judgement on more than 50 review petitions challenging the apex court's earlier verdict on the issue.

The apex court's nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde also framed seven issues to be heard by the nine-judge bench on matters relating to freedom of religion under Constitution and faith, the report added.

The bench had reserved its order on February 6 after hearing the arguments on the issue of whether the top court can refer questions of law and what can be the composition of the law on the issue of the review petitions pending before it.

"We will pronounce the order on Monday," the court had said after hearing arguments from all the respective parties.

Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageshwar Rao, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant are the other judges in the bench beside the CJI.

The bench was hearing matters relating to discrimination against women in various religions including Kerala`s Sabarimala temple, mosques, the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community and Parsi women married to non-Parsi men being barred from its holy fire temple.

(With inputs from ANI)