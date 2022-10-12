Regional parties oppose govt decision to include non locals staying in J&K for over a year in voter list

The Jammu and Kashmir's regional political parties have strongly opposed a new order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu region ordering revenue officials to issue certificates of residence to the people residing in the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu “for more than one year.”

This order will enable these people to get entry into the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

Regional Political parties like National Conference, PDP and Democratic Azad Party have opposed this decision. People's democratic party president Mehbooba Mufti accused the central government of orchestrating demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Article 370 has been removed from J&K to pave way for these kinds of things and their 'BJP' main goal is to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. The 'BJP' is afraid of elections because they know people of Kashmir and Jammu have understood their intentions. They will lose badly here and that's why they are now adding nonlocals to voter lists."

Mehbooba also added that "with the opening of land, jobs and now votes for non-locals, the traditional culture of Kashmiris and Dogras will be ruined. People of Jammu will bear the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment & business, BJP's attempts to create religious & regional divisions between Jammu & Kashmir must be thwarted because whether it's a Kashmiri or a Dogra, safeguarding our identity & rights will be possible only if we put up a collective fight.”

Also read | Army dog kept fighting terrorists in Kashmir despite receiving two bullet injuries

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is revising the voter list of the Union territory. New potential voters are being added, while those who have died in the previous years are being taken out. The National Conference has also opposed the move and said that BJP is scared to fight elections in Jammu and Kashmir and that's why they are bringing nonlocal voters.

''The Government is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh, non-local voters, in J&K and we continue to oppose this move. BJP is scared of the elections & knows it will lose badly. People of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box, '' said National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad also opposed this decision and said that it will increase the social tension in the Union territory.

''We have always opposed the non-residents' inclusion in the voter list and it will remain as such. Article 370 gave us this provision that no nonlocal can get the voting rights in Jammu and Kashmir. Giving a certificate is all right but giving them voting rights is not right. The social tension will increase a lot by this decision,'' said Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Home Minister of India, Amit Shah had said recently in a rally in North Kashmir's Baramulla district that ''the polls will take place once the summary revision of the voter list is over''.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.