/Red Fort blast: Delhi Police on hunt for a red Ford EcoSport car, all checkpoints on alert

Amid the investigation into the deadly Red Fort blast in the Indian capital Delhi, police have announced that they are looking for a red car, apart from the Hyundai i20 that was involved in the blast. The Delhi Police said that all the police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi and NCR have been alerted for a red colour Ford Eco Sport car. The police said that five Police teams are searching the vehicle.
Apart from Delhi, the counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted to watch for the car. They are looking for a car with number: esp DL10CK0458.
CCTV footage from October 29 shows that the white Hyundai i20, which exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening, was first seen in Faridabad, Haryana, earlier that day. The vehicle was reportedly purchased the same day, and surveillance footage shows it with three occupants in the area.
The footage, captured around 4:20 pm, appears to show the car near a pollution control centre in Faridabad. Two of the three individuals are seen entering the car at different times, before it drives off with two people in the front seats and one in the back. Meanwhile, footage from the Badarpur toll plaza shows the car being driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad, driving the car and which exploded and killed at least 8 people and injured more than 20.
Indian PM meets survivors
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the survivors of the Red Fort blast in Delhi's LNJP hospital on Wednesday (Nov 12). The Indian PM went straight to the hospital after landing in Delhi post Bhutan visit. He interacted with the injured people and wished them a speedy recovery. The Indian PM was also briefed on their condition by hospital officials.
On Tuesday (November 11), Home Minister Amit Shah directed law enforcement agencies to track down every individual responsible for the deadly car explosion near the Red Fort, the cause of which is still unclear. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah vowed that those behind the attack would face the full force of the authorities, following his second meeting to discuss the incident. Amit Shah wrote on X, saying, "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies.”