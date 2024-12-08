New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pride after Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad from Kerala was elevated to Cardinal post of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis at St Peter's Bascilica in Rome.

In a post on X, PM wrote, "A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis. His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours."

India has sent a delegation to witness the special ceremony in Vatican City, where Archbishop Koovakad of the Chenganassery diocese was bestowed with the title of the Cardinal by Pope Francis.

In an interview to the Vatican News, he said, "I am from Kerala, India, and belong to the Syro-Malabar Church, an Eastern Church in full communion with the Catholic Church. Saint Thomas the Apostle brought us the faith in the first century".

Speaking about the Christian community in India, Koovakad said, "India has much to offer the world, and in particular, the country's tradition of tolerance has historically been a model for the world. Moreover, what is also useful to note is that Indian culture is essentially spiritual, and conveys the conviction that peace is possible in all walks of life, as long as there is mutual respect and courageous dialogue."

Born in Chethipuzha, Kerala, the Cardinal was ordained a priest in 2004 in Changanacherry. He entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See and worked in the nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela, as per Vatican News.

Koovakad has been the Organizer of Papal Journeys since 2021, Vatican News reported. Earlier, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian said he was honoured to lead the official delegation to Vatican for the ordination of Cardinal George J Koovakad.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi's vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India safest country for minorities. Honored to lead Official Delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J. Koovakad, reflecting Modi Ji's love for Kerala & Christian community."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said "Delighted that the Indian delegation led by Minister George Kurian could visit the Vatican on this auspicious occasion," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

