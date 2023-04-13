PM Modi talks to UK PM Rishi Sunak, discusses security issue at Indian High Commission

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak over the phone on Thursday, during which the two leaders agreed on the need for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries. The talks were held amid reports that India had threatened to stall trade talks over the attack on its High Commission's office in London last week.

"They agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries," a statement from Modi's office said.

According to the statement, PM Modi also raised the issue of security at Indian diplomatic establishments in Britain with Sunak and called for strong action against anti-India elements. Sunak stated that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of the security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

India has been upset about protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists outside the Indian mission in London and elsewhere in the United States and Canada.

Modi and Sunak reportedly also reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

"They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors," the statement said.

During the call, PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have evaded the country and sought refuge in the UK. He said that the UK needs to work on returning these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

Modi also invited Sunak to the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. Sunak, in return, praised India for the progress made by G20 under its presidency and reiterated the UK’s full support of India’s initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies)





