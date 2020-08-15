PM Modi taking bilateral ties to higher level, says Bangladesh envoy to India

Bangladesh envoy to India Muhammad Imran has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking "bilateral ties to higher level", adding at present the relation are in what can be termed as 'Golden Era' or "shonali adhyay".

Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Muhammad Imran highlighted the close ties between India and Bangaldesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and how Indian and Bangaldeshi forces shed blood together for their war of liberation.

On August 15, 1975, he and his family was brutally assassinated by renegade members of the military.

Excerpts from the interview

WION: Today is the death anniversary of your father of the nation.

Muhammad Imran: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is our father of the nation and he has inspired the whole country to struggle against all types of oppression. He was a leader who guided you towards independence. But unfortunately he was killed in 1975 on this day along with his family. We mourn his death and we pledge the ideals he showed will be carried forward. Especially his dream for Sonar Bangla. We will take it forward and new generation will implement it.

WION: How were the ties between Indian leadership and father of your nation?

Muhammad Imran: He was taken first to London when he was coming back from Pakistani captivity but he decided to stop over in Delhi to pay his respect, to show people of India how much we adore and recognise their support for our Independence. In February, Bangabandu came to Calcutta and Indira Gandhi went to Bangladesh in March 1972 and relations at that time -- it was high point. Now, PM Modi has take a good initiative to take relations to a higher level. The relations are currently going through a golden era.