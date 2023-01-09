PM Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, calls India's diaspora 'brand ambassadors'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. The PM described Pravasi Bhartiyas as India's "brand ambassadors" on foreign soil. He further stressed that they have a significant role to play in the country's journey as it enters the "Amrit kaal" of the next 25 years.

"I consider Pravasi Bharatiyas as brand ambassadors of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. You are the brand ambassador for yoga, Ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts and also millets," Modi said.

"The GenNext Pravasis are also curious to know about the country of their parents' origin," he said.

He also urged Indian universities to document the contributions made by the diaspora in their respective nations for the benefit of students.

PM Modi also lavished praise on Madhya Pradesh and asked the Indian diaspora to visit the several historical and natural sites in the state.

He made a special mention of the Narmada river, and the recently developed Mahakal Lok at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Praising the host city, Modi said, "Indore is ahead of its time not only in cleanliness but also takes care of its heritage. The delicacies of Indore are mouth-watering and the people who taste them once will never turn to anything else."

President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the special guest of honour at the event, said India has proven to be a reliable partner on regional and global platforms.

"Suriname has sought partnership (with India) in various fields including health, financial sectors and strengthening cultural ties by setting up institutes for Hindi language promotion in the Caribbean country," he said.

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the chief guest at the event, praised Modi for his efforts during the pandemic.

"When globalisation failed during the pandemic, Modi showed that it exists," he said.

Calling India an important strategic partner, Irfaan Ali recalled how the country helped it with COVID-19 vaccines and medicines in its time of need.

He further said there are massive opportunities for India's private sector in Guyana.

"I visited this country earlier and studied here before becoming the president (of Guyana) and felt the love of Indian people," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

