PM Modi inaugurates 'locomotive manufacturing plant' of Indian Railways in Gujarat's Dahod - What is it? Watch video

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated an Indian Railways Locomotive Manufacturing Plant in Dahod, Gujarat, on Monday (May 26) and laid its foundation stone.

Further, PM Modi also launched several development projects in Dahod, worth over Rs 24,000 crore.

The Indian prime minister was joined by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as he flagged off the first electric locomotive produced at the facility.

What is this new project?

The new plant in Dahod is set to produce 9000 HP electric locomotives for both domestic use and international export.

Moreover, the locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. The electric locomotive can haul freight trains at a speed of 120 kmph and a power of 9000 horsepower.

PM Modi inaugurated the manufacturing plant as part of his vision to improve connectivity and develop world-class travel infrastructure, according to a release issued by PM office.

As per the statement, the engines will be equipped with air conditioning, and a toilet facility for the driver, and an advanced cover system to enhance safety and prevent accidents.

It also aligns with PM Modi's vision of enhanced connectivity and building world-class infrastructure. Notably, they are equipped with regenerative braking systems and are engineered to reduce energy consumption.

Along with this project, he also flagged off two major train services, the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, and a new express train connecting Valsad and Dahod.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from May 26 to 27, and he held a roadshow in Vadodara today while expressing gratitude to the people of Vadodara.