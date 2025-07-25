PM Modi in Maldives: 'India will continue to assist Maldives in growth and development'

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Maldives from the United Kingdom on Thursday (July 26) for a two-day visit. The PM was welcomed by the Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu. The prime minister will join the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations as the guest of honour.



Addressing the press meet with President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, Modi said, "First of all, on behalf of the people of India, I would like to extend heartiest greetings to the President and people of Maldives on the historic occasion of the 60th year of independence. For inviting me as the Guest of Honour on this historic occasion, I express heartfelt gratitude to the President."

The Indian PM also announced 565 million as Line of Credit for Maldives, while also saying that India is working towards finalising Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Meanwhile, Muizzu said, “The Prime Minister's visit coincides with two cherished occasions. Tomorrow, PM Modi will join me in the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. Today, we have jointly released a commemorative stamp to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the Maldives and this afternoon, Prime Minister Modi and I had extensive discussions...Prime Minister Modi and I had the honour of witnessing the signing of four MoUs and three agreements on several key areas. Among these is a line of credit agreement for $ 565 million. This will be utilised for priority projects of my government across key sectors.”

“I am also pleased to announce the initiation of negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and Maldives. This landmark initiative marks a significant step forward in strengthening our economic partnership. India remains a key source of market of tourism for Maldives and that Maldives will extend full support to India as host of COP23,” he further added.