/PM Modi hails Bihar landslide, sets eyes on uprooting ‘jungle raj’ in Bengal next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the landslide victory of NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections and set eyes on West Bengal as he thanked the voters for reposing their trust in the alliance once again. Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said the BJP has ensured that the ‘katta raj’ will not return to Bihar and will next uproot the ‘jungle raj’ in Bengal. “Ganga flows through Bihar and reaches Bengal. Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP’s victory in Bengal. I also congratulate the brothers and sisters of Bengal. Now, together with you, the BJP will uproot jungle raj from West Bengal as well,” the PM said to a roar from party workers. PM Modi praised Bihar as the land that gave India “the pride of being the mother of democracy” and has asserted that “lies are defeated and people’s trust wins”.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in 2026. The BJP has already been targeting the Trinamool Congress government on the issues of women’s safety, law and order, and infiltration from Bangladesh, among other issues. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal holds significance as it will flush out illegal voters from the electoral roll.

‘Congress may split soon’: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi further said that all is not well in the Congress, and it may soon see a split.

“I have a suspicion that there may be another big division of Congress in the future... supporters of the Congress have also begun to understand that Congress is drowning everyone in its negative politics,” he said.

Modi slammed the Congress, calling it a ‘parasite’ party that harms its allies in elections, and warned that allies should think twice before tying up with the Congress.

“Even the allies are beginning to understand that the Congress is drowning everyone in its negative politics,” Modi said.

‘Congress has become Muslim League Maoist Congress’

The Congress has no positive vision for the country. It criticises the Election Commission, makes frivolous complaints about ‘vote chori’ and tries to divide people on the basis of religion and caste, the Pm said.

“The truth is that today Congress, and I say this very seriously, today Congress has become the Muslim League Maoist Congress... And the entire agenda of Congress now runs on this. And because of this, even within Congress, a new branch is emerging, which is even worse than this negative politics,” he said.

PM hails Election Commission

PM Narendra Modi praised the Election Commission and took jibes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘vote chori’ allegations.

“It is a victory of democracy and those who believe in Indian democracy. The Election Commission was targeted by some people, but the huge voter turnout is an achievement for the EC,” he said.

“Allegations like ‘vote chori’ were made as part of continued attacks on constitutional bodies,” he said.

“I express my gratitude to the Election Commission, all its officials, and the security personnel for the record turnout and peaceful election process,” the PM said while noting that no repoll had to be ordered “unlike years ago when repolls were routine”.

“The consistently high voter turnout over the past few years, the increased turnout by the deprived and the exploited, these are significant achievements for the Election Commission,” he said.

“This is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror. Voting used to end at 3 pm in Red Terror-affected areas. But in this election, people in Bihar have voted without fear, with enthusiasm and excitement,” he added.

“You also know what used to happen in Bihar during the times of jungle raj,” he said, referring to the Lalu Yadav-led RJD regimes of two decades ago, and added, “Violence took place openly at polling stations. Ballot boxes were looted but today, the same Bihar is seeing record voter turnout. It is voting peacefully. Everyone has cast their vote as per their choice.”

Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outnumbering men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

‘Bihar has given new MY formula of Mahila and Youth’

PM Narendra Modi said that the opposition parties had created the appeasement formula of MY, but the victory in Bihar has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth.

“Some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY. But today’s victory has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth. Today, Bihar is among the states with the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desires, their aspirations and dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the jungle raj people,” said Modi.