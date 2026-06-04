/PM Modi and Venezuelan leader map out future of bilateral cooperation during India visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Venezuela's Acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday (June 4). The leaders are anticipated to have reviewed the complete spectrum of India-Venezuela relations. Their discussions focused on several key sectors, including energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met with Rodriguez in the national capital, reaffirming India's commitment to reinforcing bilateral ties. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated he was pleased to call on the Acting President and expressed deep appreciation for her enduring commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship. He noted that her meeting with Prime Minister Modi would serve to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

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Acting President Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi for a five-day formal working visit, spanning from June 3 to June 7. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed her arrival with a post on X, emphasising that the visit offers an opportunity to deepen bilateral partnerships and build momentum in their cooperation.

Rodriguez was originally scheduled to visit India earlier to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, but that event was subsequently deferred. For her current working visit, she is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Venezuela's ministers of foreign affairs, economy and finance, science and technology, communication and information, and transportation. According to the MEA, these high-level discussions will allow both countries to comprehensively review their relations and explore new avenues to enhance cooperation in energy, trade, healthcare, and infrastructure.