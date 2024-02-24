In pics: FM Nirmala Sitharaman surprises Mumbai local train commuters, shares selfies

Commuters on a Mumbai local train had an unexpected co-traveler on Saturday morning (Feb 24), creating a unique experience as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined them in their coach and engaged in interactions.

Sitharaman's train journey extended from Ghatkopar to Kalyan, encompassing the suburbs of Mumbai, as mentioned by her office in an online post. Photos accompanying the post captured moments of the Finance Minister taking selfies with youngsters and office-goers during the ride.

Recognized as the lifeline of Mumbai, local trains cater to over 60 lakh passengers daily.

This move echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent use of public transport, where he has interacted with commuters on several occasions.

In the past year, PM Modi inaugurated new services in the Mumbai Metro and took a ride between Gundavali and Mogra stations, accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.