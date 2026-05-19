/Petrol, diesel prices hiked again across India! Cost increased by 90 paise per litre. See city wise prices here

Petrol and diesel prices were increased again on Tuesday (May 19), marking the second fuel price hike within a week amid rising global crude oil concerns and supply disruptions. In Delhi, petrol prices climbed from ₹97.77 to ₹98.64 per litre, while diesel rose from ₹90.67 to ₹91.58 per litre, according to industry sources. The latest revision follows a sharp ₹3 per litre increase announced on May 15 (Friday), intensifying pressure on consumers already dealing with inflation and rising transportation costs. In Mumbai, petrol prices surged by 91 paise to ₹107.59 per litre, while diesel increased by 94 paise to ₹94.08 per litre.

Kolkata witnessed the steepest petrol hike, with rates jumping 96 paise to ₹109.70 per litre, while diesel touched ₹96.07 per litre after a 94-paise increase. Chennai also recorded higher fuel prices, with petrol rising by 82 paise to ₹104.49 per litre and diesel increasing by 86 paise to ₹96.11 per litre. Earlier on May 15, petrol prices in Delhi had risen from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel moved from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67 per litre. The repeated hikes come amid volatility in global crude oil markets triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

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Despite the Government of India saying on May 14 (Thursday) that the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas, oil marketing companies continue to face mounting pressure from rising import and refining costs. India imports a major portion of its crude oil needs, making domestic fuel prices highly sensitive to fluctuations in international oil prices, freight costs, and global supply chain disruptions. Analysts believe ongoing instability in oil-producing regions could keep fuel prices elevated in the coming weeks.

RSPs (Retail Selling Prices) of four Metro cities for May 19 are as follows:

MS (petrol) prices

Delhi Rs 98.64 (+0.87)

Kolkata Rs 109.70 (+0.96 )

Mumbai Rs 107.59 (+0.91 )

Chennai Rs 104.49 (+0.82)

High Speed Diesel prices