/Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Police announce Rs 10,000 reward for information on absconding husband

The Bhopal Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the death of his wife Twisha Sharma, after a local court on Monday (May 18) rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for the arrest of Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, a senior police official said on Monday. Authorities are also taking steps to ensure the accused does not flee the country. "Correspondence has also been sent to the passport office so that constitutional action can be taken. Our six teams are engaged in the investigation," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Misrod) Rajnish Kashyap Koul told ANI.

ACP Koul further stated: "The matter is under investigation. An SIT has been formed and the team is gathering all relevant evidence. The police are searching for the absconding accused."Twisha, 33, who hailed from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Katara Hills, Bhopal, on May 12. She met her lawyer husband on a dating app in 2024, and they tied the knot in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws, and an FIR has been registered under BNS Section 80(2) covering dowry deaths.

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The preliminary AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem points to a "hanging suicide", but the family claims multiple injury marks on her body indicate murder. In an admission of a lapse in the local probe, ACP Kashyap confirmed that the investigating officer failed to send the rope allegedly used in the hanging to AIIMS during the autopsy, and said action would be taken against the erring officer.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, alleged that Samarth is a "major drug addict", adding, "We are demanding an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. I strongly suspect this was murder," he told PTI. The family has also demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and sought transfer of legal proceedings outside Madhya Pradesh, fearing the influence of Samarth's mother, who is a judge.