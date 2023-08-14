Pakistan's Seema Haider hails 'Bharat Mata' as India's Anju celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day

Two contrasting optics of Independence Day celebrations in the Indian subcontinent have hooked people of India and Pakistan. In India's Greater Noida near New Delhi, while Pakistani runaway national Seema Haider joined her lover Sachin Meena in a flag hoisting moment at their house, across the border in Pakistan, Indian national Anju was seen celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day.

While India will mark its Independence Day on August 15, its neighbour Pakistan that came into existence after a bitter partition from India in 1947 marks August 14 as its day of independence from the British.

Also read | Another Seema Haider story? Pakistan woman virtually marries Indian man after failing to get visa

While Seema Haider illegally sneaked into India via United Arab Emirates and Nepal along with her children to stay with her purported lover-turned-husband Sachin Meena, Indian woman Anju went to Pakistan with legal approvals to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah.

Both the stories, particularly that of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, have stoked remarkable public interest in India and Pakistan where a woman taking authority over her choice of partner do not see much public assertion.

Also read | Seema Haider case reversal: Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet lover

Sachin and Seema are now indispensable part of India's meme culture, with reactions of Sachin's neighbours over their acutely bizarre Indo-Pak romance becoming a template of sarcastic overthrows on social media.

Also watch | Gravitas Plus: How did Pakistan's Seema Haider enter India?

On the Indian side, Seema Haider's illegal passage to India stoked a state-level investigation whose findings are yet to be published. Haider as well as her purported husband Sachin Meena remain on the radar of India's investigative authorities.

Pakistan's Seema Haider's I-Day celebrations in India

Seema and Sachin reportedly joined 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolour at every house) celebrations at her residence in Uttar Pradesh state's Great Noida along with her lawyer AP Singh on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11 called upon India's citizens to hoist India's national flag, colloquially called 'Tiranga' or Tricolour, to mark 76 years of India's freedom from the British.

India's Anju's I-Day celebrations in Pakistan

Indian woman Anju was seen celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in the visuals which went viral on social media.

In a video shared on social media, Anju can be seen cutting a cake along with Nasrullah at an event.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE