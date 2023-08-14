Pakistan's Seema Haider hails 'Bharat Mata' as India's Anju celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day
Two contrasting optics of Independence Day celebrations in the Indian subcontinent have hooked people of India and Pakistan. In India's Greater Noida near New Delhi, while Pakistani runaway national Seema Haider joined her lover Sachin Meena in a flag hoisting moment at their house, across the border in Pakistan, Indian national Anju was seen celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day.
While India will mark its Independence Day on August 15, its neighbour Pakistan that came into existence after a bitter partition from India in 1947 marks August 14 as its day of independence from the British.
While Seema Haider illegally sneaked into India via United Arab Emirates and Nepal along with her children to stay with her purported lover-turned-husband Sachin Meena, Indian woman Anju went to Pakistan with legal approvals to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah.
Both the stories, particularly that of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, have stoked remarkable public interest in India and Pakistan where a woman taking authority over her choice of partner do not see much public assertion.
Sachin and Seema are now indispensable part of India's meme culture, with reactions of Sachin's neighbours over their acutely bizarre Indo-Pak romance becoming a template of sarcastic overthrows on social media.
On the Indian side, Seema Haider's illegal passage to India stoked a state-level investigation whose findings are yet to be published. Haider as well as her purported husband Sachin Meena remain on the radar of India's investigative authorities.
Pakistan's Seema Haider's I-Day celebrations in India
Seema and Sachin reportedly joined 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolour at every house) celebrations at her residence in Uttar Pradesh state's Great Noida along with her lawyer AP Singh on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11 called upon India's citizens to hoist India's national flag, colloquially called 'Tiranga' or Tricolour, to mark 76 years of India's freedom from the British.
India's Anju's I-Day celebrations in Pakistan
Indian woman Anju was seen celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in the visuals which went viral on social media.
*अपने फेसबुक फ्रेंड नसरुल्लाह से शादी करने के लिए पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत पहुंची अंजू शनिवार को वहां आजादी के जश्न में शामिल हुई. अंजू ने यहां नसरुल्लाह के साथ मिलकर पाकिस्तान की यौम-ए-आजादी (स्वतंत्रता दिवस) का केक भी काटा#Anju #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/HC7w8vHvOL— Shakti Ojha🇮🇳 (@imShaktiojha) August 12, 2023
In a video shared on social media, Anju can be seen cutting a cake along with Nasrullah at an event.
