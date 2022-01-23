On Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, Indian PM Modi unveils hologram statue at India Gate

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate.

The hologram statue is a placeholder until a granite statue is installed.

For the first time, India is beginning Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24. This is being done to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter.

The hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

At the programme to mark the unveiling of the hologram statue of Netaji Bose.

An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has also been erected in such a way that it is not visible to public. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width, as per a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office.

"This is not just a statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom," said Union home minister Amit Shah.

