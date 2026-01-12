/No respite from cold wave as sub-zero temperatures grip J&K, Ladakh

There is no respite from the cold wave gripping the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions. As forecast by the Meteorological Department, temperatures have witnessed a sharp and sudden decline across major districts, significantly intensifying the winter chill.

Srinagar continues to reel under a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging to minus 2.4 degrees Celsius. Srinagar Airport recorded an even lower minimum of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg also registered a minimum temperature of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while South Kashmir’s popular tourist destination, Pahalgam, recorded a similar low.

Elsewhere in South Kashmir, Shopian experienced biting cold with the mercury dipping to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama shivered at a harsher minus 6.5 degrees Celsius. In Central Kashmir, the resort town of Sonamarg also witnessed sub-zero conditions, recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Ladakh continues to remain the coldest region in the country, with temperatures in Leh plunging to minus 10.8 degrees Celsius. Hanle recorded even harsher conditions, with the mercury dipping to minus 15 degrees Celsius, while Kargil registered a low of minus 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The Kashmir Valley is currently in the grip of Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. This 40-day period began on December 21.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast mainly dry weather until January 15. However, generally cloudy conditions are expected, with the possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher reaches of the Kashmir division from January 16 to 17. The department has also predicted a gradual rise in minimum temperatures.