/NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Poonch in terror funding and ammunition case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror involvement, terror funding and Ammunition case, officials said.

According to sources, the searches were carried out at several premises suspected to be linked with individuals involved in terror activities and funding networks. The operation targeted locations believed to have connections with suspects under investigation.

Sources said the raids were conducted in Mohalla Khorinar and Hari-Surankote areas in connection with a terror conspiracy case linked to the recovery of arms and ammunition in the border district in 2024. The recovered items included a pistol and two grenades allegedly found in the possession of two individuals.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against the accused Abdul Aziz and Munawar Hussain along with their Pakistani handler Nazir Hussain in April last year.

Official sources said the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged terror financing and support to terror groups operating in the region. Teams of the NIA, assisted by local police and security forces, conducted searches to gather evidence related to financial transactions, communication records and other materials linked to the case.