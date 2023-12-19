New Covid variant JN.1 detected in India. 10 points you need to know

A recently identified coronavirus variant named JN.1 has raised alarm among healthcare professionals, experts, authorities, and the general public. This COVID19 subvariant, JN.1, is a descendant of BA.2.86.

On 18 December, recent data from the Union Health Ministry disclosed that India recorded 260 fresh cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), causing an increase in active cases to 1,828. The death toll has now reached 5,33,317.

The symptoms of the JN.1 novel Covid variant encompass a runny nose, a sore throat, fever, and headaches. One may encounter mild upper respiratory symptoms that generally show improvement within a span of four to five days.

10 updates about the JN.1 COVID variant:

India records 260 new cases, total active at 1,828

'Report symptoms, increase testing': Govt advisory amid Covid spike, new variant

The Karnataka government has dismissed the current necessity for border movement restrictions, affirming that it has implemented comprehensive precautionary measures.

The Union health ministry has called upon states to remain watchful due to the surge in COVID cases in Kerala. In response to the significant spike in daily cases, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has scheduled a meeting with state health ministers on Wednesday. Kerala has witnessed a substantial rise in daily cases, nearly tripling within a week, along with 10 reported deaths from December 1 to 17.

The World Health Organization issues a warning that "Covid is still undergoing changes and evolution" as cases of the JN.1 subvariant continue to rise.

The central government issues a Covid advisory to states amid the increasing prevalence of the Omicron subvariant.

In Karnataka, the requirement for wearing masks is now mandatory for individuals aged 60 and above.

The central government has guided state governments, urging them to ensure appropriate health arrangements.

The JN.1 variant is highly adept at evading the immune system and spreads rapidly. This allows it to infect individuals with prior COVID-19 infections as well as those who have been vaccinated.

The Covid variant possesses a notable quantity of distinct mutations, particularly in the spike protein, which could potentially enhance infectivity and evade the immune response.