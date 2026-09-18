/NEET-UG paper leak case: Supreme Court may visit NTA office, seeks report on Nandan Nilekani panel's progress

The Supreme Court said on Friday (September 18) it may visit the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) permanent office to examine whether the systems put in place to conduct examinations are actually functioning effectively. The decision comes while hearing multiple petitions linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.



Justice PS Narasimha said the court could visit the NTA office in New Delhi to examine its systems, manpower and other arrangements. “We'll come and see whether the system is actually in place, whether it is working or not working, manpower, all these things,” he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.



On NTA reforms, the court stressed that the committees' recommendations should not remain confined to reports and must be translated into the actual on-ground implementation. The Supreme Court instructed the Joint Secretary coordinating with the high-powered committee to submit an affidavit outlining the committee’s progress so far.

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NTA directs to file updated affidavit

The NTA was also directed to file an updated affidavit outlining the reforms undertaken and progress achieved, and to publish this information on its website. The court further allowed lawyers and state governments to send in their suggestions via a designated email address, and said it would take up the matter once the updated affidavit is submitted.



The bench also deliberated on the need to strengthen the NTA's institutional framework, including expanding its permanent staff strength. It observed that the agency must have sufficient manpower and effective coordination with other institutions, while also examining whether it needs statutory backing.