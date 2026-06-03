/Nearly 1.8 lakh JEE Advanced 2026 results records exposed, IIT Roorkee acknowledges Cloud Storage issue

Days after the JEE Advanced 2026 results were announced, IIT Roorkee has claimed a data leakage issue involving candidate records and admit card documents hosted on its results portal. The institute revealed that the issue was related to a cloud storage configuration and that corrective action was being launched.



The issue came to public attention after an X user alleged that a public cloud storage associated with the JEE Advanced 2026 result system had been misconfigured, allowing unrestricted access without authentication. The post indicated that the exposed storage reportedly contained nearly 179,600 result records and around 187,300 admit card PDFs.



The user, who identified themselves as a cybersecurity researcher, claimed that the accessible data included candidates' names, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers. Screenshots shared online appeared to show admit cards and result-related databases. One image featured several JEE Advanced 2026 documents containing candidate details, while another displayed structured result information such as subject-wise scores, ranks and personal data, with certain fields obscured.

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IIT Roorkee acknowledged the report

In a follow-up post, the researcher suggested that the incident resembled a recently reported data exposure involving CBSE answer sheets that was flagged by a student last week. Responding to the allegations on X, IIT Roorkee acknowledged the report and stated that the issue was associated with a cloud storage device. “The same is being plugged on priority,” the institute said. It also clarified that the exposed data was stored in a read-only format, meaning records could be viewed but not modified.



“The data stored was read-only, and so there was no possibility of any alteration. We applaud your responsible and ethical behaviour,” the institute wrote in its response.