/Nagpur woman’s video call with boyfriend continues for 23 minutes after her death

A woman in Nagpur allegedly died by suicide while she was on a video call with her boyfriend, with the call reportedly continuing for around 23 minutes after her death.

The incident came to light after the woman’s mother approached the police, alleging that her daughter had been under considerable distress following a dispute with her long-time partner over marriage.

Dhantoli Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the woman’s boyfriend. The allegations made by the family are being investigated by the police.

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Relationship dating back to 2015

According to the police complaint, the woman, identified as Anjali, had been in a relationship with the accused since 2015. She had been working for a private company in Nagpur since December 2025 and was living with a friend in the Dhantoli area.

The accused, a 34-year-old man from Amravati, is currently based in Pune, where he is pursuing a PhD.

The woman’s family has alleged that the relationship was based on an understanding that the couple would eventually marry. The complaint further alleges that the man had maintained a physical relationship with the woman on the assurance of marriage.

A few months ago, according to the complaint, the accused and a friend met the woman’s mother and expressed their willingness to proceed with the marriage. Her family reportedly agreed.

The situation allegedly changed after the man spoke to his family. According to the woman’s mother, his family did not agree to the proposed marriage.

Allegations of threats over private photographs

The complaint alleges that the accused did not initially disclose the development to the woman and continued meeting her.

Police said the woman repeatedly raised the issue of marriage, but allegedly did not receive a clear response. She was subsequently told that the accused would not marry her, according to the complaint.

The woman’s family has also alleged that the accused threatened to circulate her private photographs on social media if she continued to press him over marriage.

Police are examining these allegations as part of their investigation.

Video call before death

On the night of September 19, the woman allegedly contacted the accused through a video call. According to the complaint filed by her mother, she told him during the call that she intended to take her own life. The family has alleged that the accused did not take steps to prevent the incident or arrange immediate assistance.

The woman subsequently died by suicide. A key aspect being examined by investigators is the video call itself. According to her mother’s complaint, the call remained connected for approximately 23 minutes after her death.

Police are expected to examine the call records and other available digital evidence to establish what happened during the conversation and immediately afterwards.

Case registered, investigation underway