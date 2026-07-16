/'Muslims are not allowed': Poster found at Maharashtra's Sinhagad Fort, police register NC against unknown person

Pune Rural Police have filed a non-cognisable (NC) offence against an unknown individual after an objectionable poster was found at the historic Sinhagad Fort's entrance in Maharashtra, claiming that "Muslims were not allowed to enter", a police official confirmed on Wednesday (July 15, 2026). A senior Pune Rural Police official claimed that the poster was noticed near the main entrance of the fort near the parking area on Wednesday, early in the morning. The poster was affixed to an old metal board, which was later removed quickly after officials were informed.



A poster written in Marathi was found at the fort "belongs to Hindus" and that "Muslims are not allowed to enter." It also included the words "by order," allegedly to make it appear as an official directive. However, police clarified that no government department had issued such an order. A non-cognisable (NC) has been registered against an unidentified individual, and an investigation is underway to trace those responsible for putting up the poster.

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ATS found Pakistani connection

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday questioned 66 people from Pune district who were found to have been in contact with Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti. The questioning was carried out at multiple locations with assistance from the Pune City Police Commissionerate, Pune Rural Police and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.



According to an official press release, the exercise began at 7 am. The action was initiated over suspicions that Bhatti had been using social media platforms to influence and encourage young people to participate in anti-national activities.



On July 10, Maharashtra ATS began a statewide operation questioning 102 people found with suspicion of having a connection with Bhatti through social media. The exercise was launched by 58 ATS teams across the agency's 14 regional units in Maharashtra. According to the ATS, initial findings and inputs received from multiple agencies indicate that Bhatti and his associates reportedly used multiple or fake accounts on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp to establish contact with Indian youth.



The agency alleged that the network sought to exploit religious and other socially sensitive issues to fuel resentment and radicalise young people. It further claimed that unemployed and financially vulnerable youth were allegedly enticed with monetary incentives to take part in anti-national and anti-social activities.