Mumbai police receive call about RDX-laden tanker going from city to Goa with two Pak nationals
(Representative image) File photo of the Mumbai police. The police have launched an investigation into the threat call made Photograph:(PTI)
Story highlights
The police said the person who made the threat call identified himself as Pandey. An investigation is underway.
The police said the person who made the threat call identified himself as Pandey. An investigation is underway.
A control room of the Mumbai Police on Sunday (July 23) received a threat call, in which the caller informed that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals was going from Mumbai to Goa, the news agency ANI reported citing the police. The police said that the caller identified himself as Pandey.
"Investigation is underway," the police added.
Further details are awaited.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.