MPs stand up in solidarity with India's vice-president as Dhankhar says 'won't tolerate' insult of office

Reacting to Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's action of mimicking Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the MPs of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and its allies staged a unique protest in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (Dec 20) to express solidarity with the leader.

India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that NDA members will stand for an hour in the House to express support to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar.

"We strongly condemn this. They are crossing all limits. They are repeatedly insulting people on constitutional posts. They have been insulting the Prime Minister for 20 years because he comes from a humble background and the OBC community. They insulted the President because she is a tribal woman. You are a farmer's son. For the first time, someone from the Jat community became Vice-President. They have insulted this post. We are making it clear, we will not tolerate the insult of the Vice-President and the Constitution," said Joshi. "...I don't care about how much you insult Jagdeep Dhankhar. But I can't tolerate (insult of) Vice President of India, farmers community, my community... I will not tolerate that I could not protect the dignity of my post, it is my duty to protect the dignity of this House..,"… pic.twitter.com/vLxUAtw6VG — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023 × "So, in your honour and to protest against them, we will stand and participate in the question and answer session," he said.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Dhankhar said that he doesn't care if insults are directed towards him as an individual, but added that he will not tolerate the insult of vice-president's office. Without taking the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he raised questions on the values of those who were filming the act and trying to amplify the mimicry of Trinamool Congress Kalyan Banerjee in Parliament premises.

Speaking to Congress MP Digvijaya Singh in Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar asked why the top brass of Congress is in "silence" over the incident. "You say your party is 138 years old. Your silence is ringing in my ears. (Congress chief Mallikarjun) Kharge ji's silence is ringing in my ears. Everyone knows what is happening," Dhankhar said.

"A person derives fun (from the mimicry) by videographing it, amplifying it. These are the manners? The level is so low now?" the vice president added.

The Rajya Sabha chairman further said that he doesn't care if he is getting insulted. "But the office of the Vice-President, the farmers' community, my community... I will sacrifice... I tolerate if someone insults me. Khoon ke ghoont pita hoon (I suffer grief silently), but I will not tolerate if I feel that I could not protect the decorum of this position," he said.

Mimicry is an art in which PM also indulged, says Trinamool MP

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee meanwhile said that "mimicry is an art" in an effort to defend his parody of Vice President Dhankhar, and added that he has high respect for the leader.

Banerjee was caught mimicking Dhankhar while Rahul Gandhi was seen making its video.

Speaking about his act, he said that he had no intentions of hurting anyone and added that he greatly respects Dhankhar. "I had no intention to hurt anyone. Mimicry is an art. Have high respect for me (Jagdeep) Dhankhar," said Banerjee.

Watch: Parliament suspension row: Opposition MP mimicked Vice President inside Parliament premises "I have not said it was Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha...a mock parliament was going on. If he has taken this to his shoulder, I am really helpless. Does he really behave like this in the Rajya Sabha?" he questioned. If the country was wondering why Opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason…



TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House! pic.twitter.com/5o6VTTyF9C — BJP (@BJP4India) December 19, 2023 × He further said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also indulged in mimicry in the Lok Sabha.

"I have great respect for Dhankhar ji. But, I did not want to hurt anyone...and it's one type of art. Mimicry was done also by the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha itself during the last term. I can show you a video. But no one took it seriously," said Banerjee.