Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /MP man kills wife, three children with axe after dispute in Damoh; arrested

MP man kills wife, three children with axe after dispute in Damoh; arrested

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 17:11 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 17:11 IST
MP man kills wife, three children with axe after dispute in Damoh; arrested

Representative image. Photograph: (Magnific)

Story highlights

Police investigations revealed that disputes between the couple had been going on for more than a year. The deceased has been identified as Khema Patel (27), her daughter Urmila (7), and her sons, aged five and one.

A 30-year-old man reportedly killed his wife and three children with an axe after a long dispute at their home in Kabirpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Saturday morning (September 19), police said. The deceased has been identified as Khema Patel (27), her daughter Urmila (7), and her sons, aged five and one.


Police investigations disclosed that disputes between the couple had been going on for more than a year. “Six months ago, Khema had filed a dowry harassment complaint at Magron police station, though family members attempted reconciliation,” Damoh superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kaladgi said.

Also read: ‘Five evils’ of liquor ban: Supreme Court questions whether prohibition really works

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Accused did not flee from spot

Anand Kaladgi added, “We received information at 6.30 am that a man was sitting with an axe outside his house claiming he had killed his family members. A police team rushed to the spot and arrested him.” Following the murder, the husband, identified as Dwarka Patel, did not flee from the spot.


He was discovered seated outside his home, axe in hand, waiting for officers to arrive. “On Friday, fresh arguments broke out. Relatives tried to intervene but left after the situation appeared calm. In the early hours of Saturday, Dwarka allegedly attacked his wife and children while they were asleep,” the SP said. Investigators are now piecing together the sequence of events, drawing on both the prior complaint and statements from family members.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics