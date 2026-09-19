/MP man kills wife, three children with axe after dispute in Damoh; arrested

A 30-year-old man reportedly killed his wife and three children with an axe after a long dispute at their home in Kabirpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Saturday morning (September 19), police said. The deceased has been identified as Khema Patel (27), her daughter Urmila (7), and her sons, aged five and one.



Police investigations disclosed that disputes between the couple had been going on for more than a year. “Six months ago, Khema had filed a dowry harassment complaint at Magron police station, though family members attempted reconciliation,” Damoh superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kaladgi said.

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Accused did not flee from spot

Anand Kaladgi added, “We received information at 6.30 am that a man was sitting with an axe outside his house claiming he had killed his family members. A police team rushed to the spot and arrested him.” Following the murder, the husband, identified as Dwarka Patel, did not flee from the spot.