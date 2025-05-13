India's air carriers Air India and IndiGo announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations from select locations on May 13, (Tuesday). The decision came after drones were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Monday (May 12).

After Operation Sindoor on May 7, under which India hit nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, a buzz spread on social media that the Indian Army struck Kirana Hills, a reservation of Pakistan's Ministry of Defence.

Pat Cummins-led Australia have named their 15-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final as they take on South Africa in the only Test. The final set to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London will see the return of Cameron Green.

Air India, Indigo airlines announce cancellations at these places today: Check your flight status

What are Kirana Hills, and why is the location in discussion after Operation Sindoor | Explained

'Did a line' and 'forgot to hide': ‘Cocaine’ conspiracy theory accuses Macron, Starmer and Merz of drug use on train to Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron was seen picking up a white-coloured item from the table in a video shot inside a train from Poland to Kyiv.

WTC Final: Pat Cummins-led Australia name 15-man squad, Cameron Green returns after back injury

WATCH | Donald Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE, his First major foreign trip in his second term