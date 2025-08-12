Mithun Chakraborty's threat to Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto: 'BrahMos chalega'

Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s fresh warning to New Delhi over the Indus Waters Treaty, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday warned Pakistan that India can strike it again with BrahMos missiles if provoked. The Indian military, during the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May, used BrahMos missiles to strike the nation under Operation Sindoor.

"Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If provoked with such statements, we can again use BrahMos)" he said in Kolkata in Hindi.

He further said that he has nothing against the people of Pakistan and his remarks were targeting Bhutto, the former foreign minister of Pakistan.

A day after Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat to India, Bhutto said Pakistanis won't bow and will confront if New Delhi continues the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

"If you think of carrying out such an attack towards the Indus, then the people of every province of Pakistan are ready to confront you, and this is a war you will surely lose," he said.

India suspended the treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

Asim Munir, who was promoted to the post of Field Marshal by the Pakistan government days after the conflict with India, said on Sunday that if hiscountry was ever pushed to the brink, it would "take half the world down" with it. He further said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and it would not hesitate to use its arsenal if necessary.