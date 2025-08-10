/Missing for 2 years, West Bengal girl sold twice for marriage rescued from Rajasthan — Details inside

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) rescued a minor girl from West Bengal on Saturday, nearly two years after she was abducted and sold twice for illegal marriage, an official said on Saturday. As per the official belief, she vanished from Bardhaman, West Bengal, as a part of a broader human trafficking network, according to a report by Indian news agency IANS.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official stated that the minor girl, who had been missing since August 2023, was rescued from the Pali district of Rajasthan on Friday. In response to the action, five people were arrested. The arrested individuals include Bharat Kumar, Mena Dapuben, Jagdish Kumar, Rata Ram, and Dilip Kumar.

As per the CBI, the girl went missing after she left home for tuition on August 9, 2023. In a surprising turn of events, the investigation disclosed that the missing girl was a minor when she went missing, but was mentioned as a major in marriage affidavits. The CBI suspected this incident was a big human trafficking network, as she was sold twice for marriage.

Case transferred from local police to CBI

Following the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the investigative agency registered the case on February 16, 2024. At the initial process, the case was investigated by the local police but later transferred to the state CID. But after the petition filed by the mother of the missing minor girl, the case was transferred to the CBI by the High Court, as per the official statement.